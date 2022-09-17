CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter worth $201,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter worth $247,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Triton International by 82.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

TRTN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.29. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 43.30%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

