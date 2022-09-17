CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 138,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.