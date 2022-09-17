CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,738 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 21,408,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,761. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

