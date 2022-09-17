CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 115 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $8,061,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NYSE:WMS traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.78. 1,044,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

