Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 112.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,968 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citi Trends by 36.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Price Performance

Citi Trends stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 245,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,553. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.99. Citi Trends has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $97.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

