Citigroup Upgrades Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) to “Buy”

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDSGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

