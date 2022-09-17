Citigroup Upgrades Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) to “Buy”

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $26.14.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
