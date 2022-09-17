Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

CZBS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

About Citizens Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.