Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
CZBS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.
About Citizens Bancshares
