City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

