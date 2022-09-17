City Holding Co. Buys 60 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Albemarle by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $287.32 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

