City Holding Co. Has $196,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,557.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,467.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

