City Holding Co. Has $731,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $342.56 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $689.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.