City Holding Co. Has $839,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

