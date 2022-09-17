City Holding Co. Purchases 73 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $156.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

