City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
