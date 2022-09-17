City Holding Co. Sells 305 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

