City Holding Co. Sells 3,870 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIA opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

