Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWEN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

About Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 212,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.