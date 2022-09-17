Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,566,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $41.94 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

