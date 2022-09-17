Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,434,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

