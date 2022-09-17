Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $606,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

