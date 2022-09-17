Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
GLQ stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
