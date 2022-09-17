Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

GLQ stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

