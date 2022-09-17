Clover Finance Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

