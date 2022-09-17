CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 64,811 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.