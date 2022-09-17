Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 84.7% in August

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 54,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.