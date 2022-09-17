Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 51,962 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 723,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth about $12,641,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

