Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $513.84

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.84 ($6.21) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($5.92). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.15), with a volume of 3,603 shares trading hands.

Cohort Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 530.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2,318.18.

Cohort Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

