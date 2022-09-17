Comparing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -146.22% -36.96% United Fire Group 6.70% 8.41% 2.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and United Fire Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.43 -$8.51 million ($3.27) -0.60 United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.72 $80.59 million $2.60 11.74

Volatility & Risk

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FG Financial Group and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Fire Group beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

