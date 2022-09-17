Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

