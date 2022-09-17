CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $170,263.52 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon Doll sold 30,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $170,263.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,787,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,905,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CompoSecure Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

