Contrasting Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Splunk and mCloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 8 18 0 2.69 mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $134.57, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. mCloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 133.42%. Given mCloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than Splunk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

85.5% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Splunk and mCloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.67 billion 5.52 -$1.34 billion ($6.22) -14.60 mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 1.61 -$35.37 million ($0.67) -3.04

mCloud Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than mCloud Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -32.85% -396.11% -14.03% mCloud Technologies -41.63% -580.31% -11.34%

Summary

Splunk beats mCloud Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities. It also provides Splunk Solutions, such as Splunk Security solutions that enable cybersecurity teams streamline the security operations workflow, accelerate threat detection and response, enhance threat visibility, and scale resources to increase analyst productivity through machine learning and automation; Splunk IT Solutions that provide IT Operations teams visibility and control across cloud and on-premises environments; and Splunk Observability Solutions for building and maintaining infrastructure and applications. In addition, the company offers Ecosystem Solutions, which includes pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible UI components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods, as well as Splunk On-Call, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, and Splunk SOAR solutions, which provides APIs, SDKs, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem, including third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content that configures and extends Splunk solutions to accommodate specific use cases. Further, the company provides adoption and implementation services, education services, and maintenance and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

