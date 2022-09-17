Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Convex CRV has a market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $12,409.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 282,713,506 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,030 coins. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

