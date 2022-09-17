CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Down 5.4%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 21,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 50,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

CoreCard Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $191.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCard

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreCard during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

