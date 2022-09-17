Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales climbed 10.1% in the month of August. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.