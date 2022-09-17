CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from CountPlus’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

CountPlus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.

Insider Transactions at CountPlus

In other news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,000.00 ($75,524.48).

CountPlus Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

