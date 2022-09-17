Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,471,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 5,488,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,016.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYF stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

