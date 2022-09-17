Covington Capital Management Acquires 55 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.74. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

