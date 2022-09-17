Covington Capital Management Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,844 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $29,330,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.