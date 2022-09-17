Covington Capital Management Buys 2,295 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $11,664,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

MCK opened at $346.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $3,525,405 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.