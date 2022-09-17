Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $315.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.13. The company has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

