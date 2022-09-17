Covington Capital Management Purchases 1,814 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,962 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 65.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Adobe by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe by 34.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

