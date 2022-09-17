Covington Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

