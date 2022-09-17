Covington Capital Management Sells 3,454 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 492,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.