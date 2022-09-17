Credits Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $54,076.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.