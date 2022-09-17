Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,100 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,430 ($77.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,263.26. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($126.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,962.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,015.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

