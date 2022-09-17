Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $29.62 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 181.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

