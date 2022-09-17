Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $42.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

