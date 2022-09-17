Crypton Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Crypton has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $156,296.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton launched on August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,957,911 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

