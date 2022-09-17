CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

