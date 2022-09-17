CUDOS Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $323,837.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 359.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,165.94 or 1.01224467 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00101704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00831537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,041,267 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUDOS

According to CryptoCompare, “CUDOS powers a decentralised compute network that will interoperate with multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide the following benefits:​​​​​​​​Trusted layer 1 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol – Wasm compatibility, for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, allowing Cudos Network smart contracts to interface with multiple networks.10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks – A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations.Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network – access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute resources,Turing complete solutions for non-Turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networks.With the underlying Cudo platform live in over 145 countries, across enterprise and edge environments, and used by over 250,000 users, CUDOS is the next major release, providing adecentralised computing layer bridging on-chain and off-chain resources.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Transaction payments, Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads,and a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).The total supply of 10 billion CUDOS is distributed via multiple allocations, with 34% Ecosystem & Community Development, 33.78% Reserve, 20% Team (2% released based per milestone achieved. 10 key pre-determined milestones), 5% Advisors and 7.22% to presale token holders. Use of funds will be as follows: 30% Research & Product Development, 10% Administration & Operations, 20% marketing, 10% CUDOS Validator Nodes (CVN), 13% User Acquisition, 10% Community Engagement and 7% Contingency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

