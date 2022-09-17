Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 5,050 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.87. 12,599,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,661. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

